Win tickets to see the Stockton Heat

The Stockton Heat is back on the ice for another season at the Stockton arena. We want to send YOU and a friend to see the action live at one of the following games:
Saturday, November 13 Military Appreciation Night
Saturday, December 18 Teddy Bear Toss
Saturday, February 12 Star Wars Night
Saturday, March 12 First Responder's Night
Enter to win by visiting the ABC10 Facebook page.
