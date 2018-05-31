For the fourth straight season, the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers are facing off in the NBA Finals. The best-of-seven series is tipping off in the Bay Area on Thursday and will feature some of the biggest names in sports.

Here are some quick facts to help you navigate one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

Golden State Warriors: regular season record: 58-24. Warriors are 2-1 against Cavaliers in NBA Finals. Won two NBA championships prior to 2015. Heavy favorites to win 2018 NBA title and repeat as champions.

Stephen Curry - Warriors Guard: The face of the franchise. Has only played for Golden State since being drafted by Warriors in 2009. One-half of "The Splash Brothers." 2016 unanimous NBA Most Valuable Player. Golden State's leading scorer. Daughter, Riley, went viral during 2015 NBA Finals. Missed the first round playoff series against Spurs with MCL sprain. Played college basketball at Davidson.

Klay Thompson - Warriors Guard: One-half of "The Splash Brothers." Led Golden State in scoring in Game 6 against Houston to force decisive Game 7. Four-time NBA All-Star. Won gold medal for Team USA during 2016 Olympics in Rio. Has only played for Warriors since being drafted by Golden State in 2011. Played college basketball at Washington State.

Kevin Durant - Warriors Forward: Currently considered one of the top five players in the NBA. 2017 NBA Finals MVP. 2014 NBA MVP. Won first NBA Championship during first season with Warriors last year. Nine-time NBA All-Star. Played for Seattle SuperSonics/Oklahoma City Thunder for first nine years of NBA career. Leads the league in ejections this season with five. Played college basketball at Texas.

Draymond Green - Warriors Forward: 2017 Defensive Player of the Year. Leads Golden State in rebounds and assists. Second in the league in technical fouls with 15. Has only played for Golden State since being drafted by Warriors in 2012. Three-time NBA All-Star. Lead the league in steals in 2017. Played college basketball at Michigan State.

Steve Kerr - Warriors Head Coach: 2016 NBA Coach of the Year. Named head coach for Golden State in 2014. Played with Michael Jordan on the Chicago Bulls. Five-time NBA Champion as a player, two-time NBA Champion as a coach. Played college basketball at Arizona. Took on role as TV analyst from 2003-2007 before becoming General Manager of the Phoenix Suns from 2007-2010.

Cleveland Cavaliers: regular season: 50-32. Cavaliers are 1-2 against Warriors in NBA Finals. Made history in 2016 by becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 series deficit to win the NBA Finals.

LeBron James - Cavaliers Forward: Arguably the most famous NBA player worldwide. Drafted number one overall out of high school by the Cavaliers in 2003. Making eighth straight NBA Finals appearance. Cavaliers leading scorer. Named NBA All-Star in all 14 career NBA seasons. Three-time NBA champion with the Heat and Cavaliers. Played all 82 games for the first time in his 14-year NBA career this season. Two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Kevin Love - Cavaliers Forward: Five-time NBA All-Star. Joined the Cavaliers in 2014 after spending first six NBA seasons in Minnesota. Won Gold medal with Team USA basketball during 2012 Olympics in London. Played college basketball at UCLA.

George Hill - Cavaliers Guard: Began the season in Sacramento landing the most expensive contract in Kings history. Traded to Cleveland in February. Played college basketball at IUPUI. Making first NBA Finals appearance.

Tristan Thompson - Cavaliers Forward: Originally from Toronto. Played key role in Cleveland's game 7 win over Indiana in the first round series. In a relationship and just welcomed first child with reality TV star Khloe Kardashian. Played college basketball at Texas.

Tyronn Lue - Cavaliers head coach: Named head coach for Cleveland in 2016. Took nearly three-week leave of absence this spring to tend to health issues. Two-time NBA champion as a player, coached Cavaliers to franchise's first NBA title in 2016. Played college basketball

