2021 NFL Schedule: See when the Niners play rivals Green Bay, Seahawks, and more

The NFL has released the official scheduled for all teams in the league.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — It's about that time; well, almost. The NFL has released the official schedule for the San Francisco 49ers.

While Buccaneer fans reminisce on last season, the Niner faithful hope to forget a season filled with injuries to key players like Nick Bosa, Raheem Mostert, Richard Sherman, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Deebo Samuel.

But still, there was hope. 2020 was a season that should've been a disaster, but they managed to beat the Los Angeles Rams, a division opponent, and go 6-10.

And then came draft day.

After trading up to get the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers selected QB Trey Lance out of North Dakota State.

Now with the release of the 2021 schedule, fans can wait on the edge of their seat for the moment Lance starts his first professional game.

Week 1 | at Detroit Lions - 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX | September 12th

Week 2 | at Philadelphia Eagles - 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX | September 19th

Week 3 | vs. Green Bay Packers - 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC | September 26th

Week 4 | vs. Seattle Seahawks - 1:05 p.m. PT on FOX | October 3rd

Week 5 | at Arizona Cardinals - 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX | October 10th

Week 6 | BYE WEEK

Week 7 | vs. Indianapolis Colts - 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC | October 24th

Week 8 | at Chicago Bears - 10:00 a.m. on FOX | October 31st

Week 9 | vs. Arizona Cardinals - 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX | November 7th

Week 10 | vs. Los Angeles Rams - 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN | November 15th

Week 11 | at Jacksonville Jaguars - 10:00 a.m. PT on FOX | November 21st

Week 12 | vs. Minnesota Vikings - 1:25 p.m. PT on FOX | November 28th

Week 13 | at Seattle Seahawks - 5:20 p.m. PT on NBC | December 5th

Week 14 | at Cincinnati Bengals - 10:00 a.m. PT on CBS | December 12th

Week 15 | vs. Atlanta Hawks - 1:05 p.m. PT on CBS | December 19th

Week 16 | at Tennessee Titans - 5:20 p.m. PT on NFLN | December 23rd

Week 17 | vs. Houston Texans - 1:05 PT on CBS | January 2nd