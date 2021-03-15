x
AP source: 49ers agree to 5-year, $27M deal with Juszczyk

The five-year, $27 million contract with Kyle Juszczyk would make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers agreed on a five-year, $27 million contract with Kyle Juszczyk that will make him the highest paid fullback in the NFL.

A person familiar with the deal says the sides agreed on the new deal one day before Juszczyk would be allowed to start talking to other teams before becoming an unrestricted free agent. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been announced by the team. 

The deal was first reported by NFL Network.

