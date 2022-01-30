49ers meet Rams for NFC title game at SoFi Stadium

The winner meets the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers meet the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Sunday for the NFC Championship game. The winner heads to the Super Bowl.

The matchup is the resumption of an NFC West rivalry that has been tilted heavily in the 49ers' favor for the past six meetings, all won by San Francisco.

The Rams made several bold moves this season to build a team capable of winning it all, and now they’re one step away from playing in a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The 49ers feel a related urgency heading back to SoFi Stadium, where they rallied from an early 17-point deficit and surged to yet another impressive victory over their California archrivals just three weeks ago.

LTs Williams, Whitworth active for NFC title game; Rapp out

Left tackle Trent Williams is active for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game, while safety Taylor Rapp is inactive for the Los Angeles Rams. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth and receiver Van Jefferson are active for the Rams. Whitworth's backup, Joseph Noteboom, is inactive with a pectoral injury.

The 33-year-old Williams sprained his ankle last week, but vowed to play despite missing practice all week. Rapp hasn't played since he incurred a concussion in the Rams' regular season-ending loss to the 49ers three weeks ago. Whitworth injured his knee in the Rams' victory over the Arizona Cardinals two weeks ago, missing last week's playoff victory at Tampa Bay.

WATCH ALSO: