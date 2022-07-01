x
49ers clinch playoff berth by holding off Rams 27-24 in OT

The 49ers are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime victory over the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams.

Robbie Gould hit a 24-yard field goal with 2:45 left in overtime and Ambry Thomas made a game-ending interception. Jauan Jennings caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jimmy Garoppolo with 26 seconds left in regulation for the 49ers. They are postseason-bound for only the second time in eight years.

Cooper Kupp caught a go-ahead TD pass from Matthew Stafford with 2:26 to play for the Rams, whose five-game winning streak ended.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

