49ers prepared for 'bumps in the road' on 3-week trip

Coach Kyle Shanahan said he expects some "bumps in the road" but that his team is prepared for the journey.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers are set to embark on an unusual three-week road trip after being kicked out of their stadium and practice facility because of strict new COVID-19 protocols in their home county in Northern California. 

The Niners will fly to Arizona, where they will practice, live and play their next two games after Santa Clara County imposed a three-week ban on games and practices for contact sports. 

Coach Kyle Shanahan says he expects some "bumps in the road" but that his team is prepared for the journey.

