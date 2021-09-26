x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

After furious comeback, 49ers leave Rodgers too much time

San Francisco's defense allowed Rodgers to complete two passes to Davante Adams and lost 30-28 on Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal on the final play.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Everything seemed to be going to plan down the stretch of the San Francisco 49ers' first home game with fans in more than 20 months — with just one small problem. They left Aaron Rodgers with a little too much time for a gut-crushing comeback.

After Kyle Juszczyk's 12-yard TD catch with 37 seconds left  gave the Niners the lead in a game they once trailed by 17 points, San Francisco's defense allowed Rodgers to complete two passes to Davante Adams and lost 30-28 on Mason Crosby's 51-yard field goal on the final play.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

RELATED: 

WATCH ALSO: 

Kings GM Monte McNair on the additions to Sacramento's roster before the tip-off of training camp

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.