49ers getting Samuel, possibly other key players back

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers could be getting a handful key players back from injuries this week but may have to wait longer for six players on the COVID-19 list to return.

Receiver Deebo Samuel has been cleared to return for the game against the Los Angeles Rams after missing three games with a hamstring injury.

Leading rusher Raheem Mostert, starting cornerback Richard Sherman and backup running back Jeff Wilson Jr. are set to be activated from injured reserve and are questionable.

Six other players are on the COVID-19 list with only tackle Trent Williams having a chance to play.