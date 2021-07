The contract will take him through the 2026 season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — All-Pro middle linebacker Fred Warner has signed a five-year extension with the San Francisco 49ers taking him through the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old Warner has started all 48 games in his three seasons with San Francisco, making 79 tackles last season with a sack, forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The 49ers selected Warner in the third round of the 2018 draft with the 70th overall pick.

