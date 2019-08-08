SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Football is back!
That means the San Francisco 49ers' season officially kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, against the Dallas Cowboys.
The 49ers television play-by-play announcers are Kevin Ray and Danny White.
- Sacramento: CBS13
- Reno: ABC8
- Chico: My/22
- Sacramento: 1130 AM KIFM
Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara is located at 4900 Marie P. DeBartolo Way. The rideshare drop-off (and pick-up) area is in the Red Lot 7. According to the Levi's Stadium website, the best way to get to this section is through Intel Gate A or Toyota Gate F.
