Chiefs host Bengals in AFC title game today at 2 p.m.

Cincinnati and Kansas City are battling it out for a trip to the Super Bowl. The winner takes on the winner of the 49ers-Rams game later today.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Which team will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl? We’ll find out today, beginning at 2 p.m. in a game you can watch on KHOU 11 as the Cincinnati Bengals (10-7) and the Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) go head-to-head at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking for their third straight trip to the Super Bowl and they’ll try to win their ninth straight home game to get there. But Joe Burrow and the Bengals hope to snap that streak for the team's first Super Bowl trip since 1989.

The Chiefs are 7-point favorites to win today and return to the Super Bowl, which will be played in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium on February 13.

Both teams are coming off playoff thrillers. Last week against Buffalo in an instant postseason classic, Kansas City looked to be done, getting the ball back with 13 seconds left and down by 3 after a Buffalo touchdown. But with two passes, Mahomes drove the team into field goal range and Harrison Butker knocked it through to send the game into overtime. KC got the ball first in OT and scored the game-winner on a Travis Kelce 8-yard pass from Mahomes.

As for Cincinnati, they got to the AFC title game by knocking off the conference's top seed in Tennessee in Nashville. QB Joe Burrow passed for 348 yards and the Bengals defense picked off Titans QB Ryan Tannehill three times in a 19-16 win. Rookie kicker Evan McPerhson kicked a 52-yard field goal as time expired to lift Cincinnati to within one game of the Super Bowl.

Right after the game, stay with us for KHOU 11 News at 5:30 p.m. and again at 10 p.m. for all of today's headlines and what's looking like a very wet Monday.