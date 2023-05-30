After a 5-2 road trip, the Giants are officially in a playoff position

After struggling for the first month and a half of the season, the Giants have won 10 out of their last 13 games,

SAN FRANCISCO — On May 14, the San Francisco Giants lost on a walk-off against the Arizona Diamondbacks, 2-1, and fell to a season-worst 17-23. It was the second time this season they were six-game under .500, and they were eight and a half back in the division. They also hit that mark on May 11 when they were 11-17.

Now, the Giants are heading into a six-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Baltimore Orioles with a 25-26 record, are four and a half games from the division lead, and even though it’s not even June, they are technically in a playoff spot.

On the latest episode of Locked On Giants, host Ben Kaspick discussed the Giants’ successful 5-2 road trip, including taking three of four from the Milwaukee Brewers.

While he was happy with the road trip overall and not quite satisfied with the Giants’ inability to sweep both series—they lost the final game of each one—Kaspick was impressed with the Giants’ performance against Milwaukee. He said, “A series win is a series win, and when you win three out of four in a four-game series on the road against a team that’s in first place, taking three out of four is nothing but a win.”

In the three wins leading up to Sunday’s 7-5 loss, the Giants outscored the Brewers 23-2. The offense was firing on all cylinders, and so was the pitching. They even won a bullpen game in the first game of the series and shut out the Brewers, holding them to four hits.

Before their strong performance in Milwaukee, the Giants won two out of three against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins and had a 5-1 homestand, so overall they have won 10 of their last 13 games. It’s been quite a turnaround for a team that was sputtering through the majority of April and early May.

Logan Webb was the star of the weekend for the Giants, pitching a seven-inning gem and striking out 11 in a 3-1 win.

Manager Gabe Kapler said after the game, “It felt like he put the ball where he wanted to put it today with three different pitches. He looked super strong. He didn’t look like a pitcher that even needed a couple of extra days, but certainly, it looked like it was useful for him. The ball was coming out really well. It was as sharp as he’s been all year. Really, really good performance.”

Webb, who had been battling a lower back problem, needed a few days of rest before the start, and it definitely helped. He has had five double-digit strikeout games in his career, and this was his second of 2023—he struck out 12 on Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. He said about his performance this weekend, “Honestly, I think I had pretty good feel for all three of my pitches today,” He added, “Even the four-seam that I threw a couple of times, I felt like I could put it where I wanted to. I don’t feel like you have many days where it’s like that, but I felt like today was one of those days.”

So can this roll continue for the Giants? These next few games against Pittsburgh and Baltimore are a bit of a test, but seeing how they performed in Minnesota and Milwaukee, it seems they’re ready for it.