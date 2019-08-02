SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The NBA trade deadline brings all sorts of suspense. The Kings felt that suspense and then some up until the deadline.

On Wednesday evening, news broke that the Kings were involved with a three team trade that sent Iman Shumpert to the Rockets. In return, the Kings received a 2020 second round pick.

Later on Wednesday there were more changes for the Kings. The Kings sent Zach Randolph and Justin Jackson to the Mavericks for Harrison Barnes. On Thursday, right before the trade deadline, the Kings traded Skal Labrissiere to the Trailblazers for Caleb Swanigan.

As the Kings make a push for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western conference, they are hoping this new (and young) team will give them the best opportunity to get there.

