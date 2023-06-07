Alex Cobb stops the bleeding for the San Francisco Giants

The Giants were in the midst of a four-game losing streak when Cobb threw six shutout innings against the Mariners en route to a 2-0 victory.

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants, who won 18 games in the month of June, hit a bit of a skid in July. Luckily for them, they had Alex Cobb to stop the bleeding.

The Giants were winless in July until Wednesday night when Cobb shut down the Seattle Mariners for six strong innings. He did not surrender a run, didn’t walk anyone, and struck out seven en route to a 2-0 Giants win.

The victory salvaged the three-game series, which could have ended in a sweep but instead ended a four-game losing streak which started in New York on Saturday against the Mets.

On the latest Locked On Giants podcast episode, host Ben Kaspick discussed Cobb’s gem.

Kaspick opened the show joking about how the offense still can’t score so the plan for the Giants moving forward should be to have their starters put up zero runs like Cobb did on Wednesday. “It takes pressure off the offense,” when the starter goes six and the bullpen follows up with zeroes of their own.

In this case, it was a combination of the Rogers twins—Taylor and Tyler—and Camilo Duval who pitched three innings to close out the game and only surrendered one hit (Tyler Rogers gave up a single to JP Crawford in the eighth inning).

As for Cobb, he now owns a 2.91 ERA over 16 starts so far in 2023. It’s the fifth-best ERA in the National League. He said via MLB.com after the game, “I think that we just take a little bit more responsibility when the guys are kind of down to try to pick it up and win the game from our end as much as we can,” Cobb added, “You’re going to have skids throughout the year. You’ve got to stop them and not let those long stretches take away from that great 10-game win streak we had.”

Cobb probably could have gone longer than six innings but the Giants were exercising some caution. He had injured his oblique and this was only his second start since returning from the injured list.

Doval, who pitched a hitless ninth inning, picked up his 25th save of the season.

Up next for the Giants after their off day on Thursday is a series with the last-place Colorado Rockies. The Giants are 3-0 so far against the Rockies so maybe this is the series that gets them back on track and back to their winning ways.