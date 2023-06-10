Amanda Nunes beats Irene Aldana to retain bantamweight title at UFC 289, then announces retirement

Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana by unanimous decision at UFC 289 on Saturday night to hold on to her bantamweight title before announcing her retirement.

Nunes dominated the fight, landing far more hits than her opponent, while Aldana's corner repeatedly encouraged their fighter to go on the offensive.

Nunes was originally suppose to face Spokane native Juliana Pena. But an injury forced Pena to pull out of UFC 289. It would have been the third fight between them. Pena won the first fight to take the title, then Nunes reclaimed her belt in the second fight.

I scared you so bad into retirement. Personally, Congratulations. Professionally, wtf was that? #UFC289 — Julianna Peña (@VenezuelanVixen) June 11, 2023

Charles (Do Bronxs) Oliveira won by TKO in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a lightweight bout.