Barnes hits 3 at buzzer, Kings sink Suns 110-107

PHOENIX — Harrison Barnes hit a 3-pointer over Devin Booker at the buzzer to lift the Sacramento Kings over the Phoenix Suns 110-107.

The Kings led by as many as 13 points in the fourth but the Suns rallied late. Booker found Mikal Bridges for an alley-oop dunk with 34.7 seconds remaining to tie the game at 107. With 1.4 seconds left, Fox threw a short inbounds pass to Barnes, who was guarded tightly by Booker. 

The 6-foot-8 Barnes jumped, turning and rising over Booker's outstretched arm for the game-winning shot, shouting as it went through the hoop.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

