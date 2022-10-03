Yankees vs Rangers: Linden native Aaron Judge going for 62nd home run to break AL record

The Yankees begin a four-game series Monday at Globe Life Field, where Aaron Judge will look to make baseball history

TEXAS, USA — New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge is looking to hit his 62nd home run, breaking the American League record set by Roger Maris.

Judge, who is from Linden in San Joaquin County, moved past the 60 home runs Babe Ruth hit in 1927, which had stood as the major league mark until Maris broke it in 1961.

New York will finish the last four games of the regular season against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, where Judge will look to make baseball history.

Here is the schedule for the remaining games. All times are in Pacific Time:

Judge tied Maris' record of 61 home runs in a season on Sept. 28 in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Maris hit No. 61 for the Yankees on Oct. 1, 1961, against Boston Red Sox pitcher Tracy Stallard.

Maris' mark has been exceeded six times, but all have been tainted by steroid use. Mark McGwire hit 70 home runs for the St. Louis Cardinals in 1998 and 65 the following year, and Bonds topped him. Sammy Sosa had 66, 65 and 63 during a four-season span starting in 1998.

Among the tallest batters in major league history, the 6-foot-7 Judge burst on the scene on Aug. 13, 2016.

