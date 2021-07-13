Manfred: A's fate in Oakland to be decided in coming months

If the A's new stadium project is not approved in Oakland, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says the fate of the Athletics in Oakland will be determined in the next few months.

A’s owners have proposed a new ballpark in the Howard Terminal area of Oakland, and Manfred said if the stadium project is not approved, the team would move forward with either a move to Las Vegas or a wider relocation search.

Manfred says “The Oakland process is at an end” and adds “This is the decision point for Oakland as whether they want to have Major League Baseball going forward.”

Read more from ABC10 Sports

WATCH ALSO: Newsom signs California Comeback Plan