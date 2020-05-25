Florida minor league baseball team lists stadium on Airbnb

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are giving guests an all-access pass to their stadium.

PENSACOLA, Fla — A Florida minor league baseball team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their ocean-view stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field. The stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season after the Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vacation Rentals, Homes, Experiences & Places - Airbnb Shared room in bed and breakfast hosted by Pensacola Blue Wahoos 10 guests · 1 bedroom · 10 beds · 3 shared baths Welcome to the ULTIMATE baseball experience! For the first time ever, a professional baseball stadium is available for rent on AirBnB, giving fans the most intimate, behind-the-scenes ballpark experience in history.

