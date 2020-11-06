Petaluma slugger selected first overall in Major League Baseball draft

The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State's Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick.

The Detroit Tigers selected Arizona State slugger Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 pick Wednesday night in the Major League Baseball amateur draft.

The baseball-bashing Torkelson played first base in college but was announced as a third baseman by Commissioner Rob Manfred.

Torkelson is from Petaluma and attended Casa Grande High School where he hit 11 home runs during his four years on the varsity team.

Detroit opened the draft for the second time in three years. Torkelson hit 54 home runs at Arizona State and finished two shy of Bob Horner’s school record.