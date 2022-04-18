What is the Grizzlies game "chain lady" well-known for?

Zoe Rosenberg was arrested Saturday, April 16 after chaining herself to a basketball goal post at the Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves Western Conference playoff game.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Grizzlies fans were alarmed after witnessing a woman be arrested for chaining herself to the basketball goal post at the opening Western Conference Playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves Saturday, April 16.

What fans don't know is that Zoe Rosenberg, 19, is well known for creating disturbances at sporting events, and she has been arrested for high profile protest on several occasions.

What landed her in jail this time.

According to the affidavit, officers said they saw Rosenberg walk onto the basketball court as the Grizzlies and the Timberwolves were playing and throw “political flyers” onto the floor. She then chained herself to the goal post after wrapping a yellow chain around her neck and her body.

Rosenberg was escorted out of the FedEx Forum and arrested after being removed from the goal post. She was charged with disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Protesting with purpose

Rosenberg performed similar protest at the Dodger Stadium at age 14 and at the Levi Stadium during the 2019 NCAA Football Championship game at age 16.

Rosenberg protested the Los Angeles Dodgers to bring awareness to the maltreatment of farm animals, protesting the “Dodger Dogs” hotdogs sold in the park on game days.

According to reports, her protest at the Levi Stadium was meant to show her disapproval for the stadium's alleged relationship with a poultry producer who was accused of animal abuse.

Although Rosenberg has been jailed for her many protest, she has also been recognized for her activism and for enforcing change. She founded Happy Hen, a safe haven for abused farm animals, at age 11. According to the animal refuge, more than 1200 animal lives have been saved since its founding.

Rosenberg was also named the Youth Activist of the Year by the National Animal Rights Conference in Washington, D.C., and she was awarded the Paul McCartney Veg Advocate Award for her continued advocacy for animals.

She has given several speeches across the country, including a TED Talk about animal activism. Rosenberg has even talked with California Governor Gavin Newsom.