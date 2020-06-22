x
Skip Navigation

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

sports

Report: Blazers' Trevor Ariza opts out of NBA season restart in Orlando

Ariza is reportedly committing instead to a visitation window with his son.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza (8) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Pelicans won 138-117. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Trail Blazers forward Trevor Ariza will not be with the team when the NBA season resumes in Orlando at the end of July.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports Ariza, the Blazers' starting small forward, opted out of resuming the season with the Blazers and instead will spend time with his 12-year-old son during a one-month visitation window.

Players have until June 24 to notify their teams that they will not play in Orlando when the season resumes.

"Franchises must submit travel parties — including rosters — by July 1. Once a team signs a replacement player, the original player can't be added back onto the roster to play this season," Wojnarowski wrote. "Portland will be allowed to sign a substitute player to replace Ariza."

The NBA season was suspended on March 11 due to the coronavirus. 

The season will resume with 22 teams vying to make the playoffs at Walt Disney World resort in Orlando on July 31.

RELATED: 'He was an icon': Friends remember Blazers founder Harry Glickman

RELATED: Portland Trail Blazers founder Harry Glickman dies at 96