Gabriel Flores Jr. will put his hometown of Stockton in the national spotlight on Saturday night, when he fights for the first time in his hometown as a professional boxer at the Stockton Arena.

Flores (12-0, 5 KOs), who turned 19-years-old this past Wednesday, and is one of the sport’s rising stars, will face Eduardo Pereira (23-5, 19 KOs) in a six-round fight in the lightweight division; a match that will be televised on ESPN.

Flores turned professional in 2016 at the age of 16 when he signed with Top Rank Promotions. His fight on Saturday will be part of a fight card that features two world championship bouts.

IBF light heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev (13-0, 13 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line when he meets Radivoje Kalajdzic (24-1, 17 KOs) in the main event. The co-main event will feature Jerwin Ancajas (30-1-2, 20 KOs) will defend his IBF junior bantamweight title against top contender Ryuichi Funai (31-7, 22 KOs).