California allows fans for US Opens if vaccinated or tested

CALIFORNIA, USA — The USGA says a limited number of spectators will be allowed at the U.S. Women's Open and the U.S. Open in California in June.

It won't be the first major to allow fans. But it will be the first that requires spectators to either show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test.

The U.S. Women's Open is June 3-6 at Olympic Club in San Francisco. Two weeks later, the U.S. Open is held at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

California residents must show proof of vaccination 14 days before the tournament or a negative test. Out-of-state fans must be vaccinated.

