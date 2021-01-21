CIF bylaw change forbids student-athletes from participating in both high school and club sports

Student-athletes who have already participated in club sports will not be affected because there have been no CIF contests to date.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) has updated a bylaw that now forbids student-athletes from participating in both high school sports and club sports for health reasons related to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release issued by the CIF, “athletes and coaches should cohort by team, and refrain from participating with more than one team over the same season or time period.”

Student-athletes who have already participated in club sports will not be affected because there have been no CIF contests to date. The update comes into play once high school sports resume amid the pandemic.

California’s COVID-19 suspension of youth sports competitions is expected to end next week. That would be the first step in the CIF determining when students can return to play.

Read the full CIF press release on the bylaw update in the tweet below:

The @CIFState office has updated Outside Competition bylaw to avoid being in conflict with CDPH guidelines. Therefore student-athletes are NOT allowed to participate in both club & high school sports during the same season. Reason = CDPH prohibits athletes in more than 1 cohort. pic.twitter.com/ZHDcfusz1i — CA Coaches Association (@CACoachesAssoc) January 20, 2021

