California International Marathon canceled for 2020

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On your mark, get set, don't go.

The 2020 iteration of the California International Marathon [CIM] has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a post on Facebook, officials for the marathon say there were "there were too many hurdles to overcome to put on an event..."

The post also says that up until recently, leaders at every level were working with the CIM to continue to host the annual event, which would have taken place in early December. The 2021 event is scheduled to happen on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2021.

Runner who signed up for the marathon are eligible for a voucher for a free entry into the 2021, 2022 or 2023 iteration of the CIM.

"We look forward to having everyone back at a future CIM to ultimately fulfill that promise of a first class experience to you," the Facebook post concludes.