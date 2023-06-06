Can Mitch Haniger turn things around with the Giants?

The right fielder has had a down year so far for San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO — Former All-Star right fielder Mitch Haniger is having a tough 2023 season for the San Francisco Giants. The team signed the 32-year-old to a three-year deal in December 2022 worth $43.5M after he batted .246/.308/.429 with 11 home runs in 57 games with the Seattle Mariners. He went 5-21 in the playoffs with two doubles in five games.

But in 33 games for the Giants this season, Haniger is batting .226/.260/.371 with four home runs and 19 runs batted in. His OPS+ is only 71. The league average is 100, and his career OPS+ is 120. So it’s clear this is a down year for the Mountain View, CA native, but will he be able to turn it around?

Ben Kaspick, host of the Locked On Giants podcast, discussed this on the latest mailbag episode of his show.

The first question asked was about Haniger, and the listener wondered if the analytics were showing anything that was causing this slump for Haniger. Kapsick answered, “I compared Haniger’s numbers to Manny Machado’s numbers. And they’re virtually identical.”

Machado is batting .234/.285/.368 with five home runs, and 19 runs batted in. So while his batting average and on-base percentage are slightly higher, their slugging percentages are nearly the same. Those numbers, said Kapsick, mean that both players are underperforming by 30 percent offensively. That’s a big dip in production.

Now, Haniger’s contract is nowhere near the amount of Manny Machado’s latest extension, which is worth $350M, but could the pressure be getting to Haniger, or is this just a prolonged slump?

Kapsick went on to talk about how this is something that happens around baseball. He cited Carlos Correa’s struggles and Sandy Alcantara's as well.

Good players go through slumps, and baseball is a difficult sport. And sure, there are some players out there who make it look easy, but it’s surprising to see Haniger go through a tough period. Kaspick also pointed out that before an 0-4 performance against Baltimore, Haniger was batting .292/.346/.479 in 52 plate appearances and was turning things around.

Haniger’s season-low batting line was .172/.194/.297 on May 15, so he’s improved greatly in the past three weeks.

Kapsick broke it down further and explained that while Haniger is doing okay against fastballs, he is having trouble with breaking pitches this season. Haniger also seems to be taking fastballs and chasing breaking balls out of the zone. Kapsick joked that maybe Haniger will have a strong series against Colorado this week because the air in Denver affects breaking balls, and they don’t move as much.

Haniger certainly hopes that’s the case, and once he does get going, maybe he can keep it up and turn around his 2023.