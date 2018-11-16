SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The annual Causeway Classic football game between Sacramento State and UC Davis is being relocated because of air quality concerns.

The game, which was supposed to be played at UC Davis' Aggie Stadium, is being moved to the University of Nevada-Reno's Mackay Stadium to "prioritize the health and safety of student-athletes from both schools."

Existing tickets to the game will be honored at Mackay Stadium.

A suggested donation of $5 will be accepted at the stadium gates for fans who did not purchase tickets in advance. All donations will be given to the American Red Cross to support its Camp Fire recovery efforts.

