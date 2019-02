SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After losing two consecutive title shots to T.J. Dillashaw in the UFC bantamweight division, former champion Cody Garbrandt is ready to make that quest back to title contention beginning this Saturday at UFC 235.

Garbrandt (11-2), who lives and trains in Sacramento with Team Alpha Male, sat down with ABC10 to reflect upon his last two losses to Dillashaw, how he's evolved as a fighter, the pressure to win this Saturday at UFC 235 when he fights Pedro Munhoz in Las Vegas, and why he's confident he'll have another shot at the championship belt.