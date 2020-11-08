x
Pac-12 opts out of football season, postpones fall sports

The Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences won’t play football this fall because of concerns about COVID-19.
The decisions take two of college football’s five power conferences out of a crumbling season amid the pandemic. 

The Big Ten’s announcement that it was postponing all fall sports and hoping to make them up in the second semester came first. 

An hour later, the Pac-12 called a news conference to say that all sports in its conference would be paused until Jan. 1, including basketball. 

The Atlantic Coast Conference, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference are still moving forward with plans to conduct a football season.