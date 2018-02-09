SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Elijah Dotson scored on a 73-yard touchdown run on Sacramento State's third play from scrimmage as the Hornets scored 31 first-half points and routed NAIA St. Francis (Illinois) 55-7 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Dotson added a 4-yard run in the second quarter and had 85 yards rushing on seven carries in the first half. Kevin Thomson threw a pair of first-half touchdown passes and finished 11-of-12 passing for 224 yards. Ja'Narrick James ran for two touchdowns and Darnay Smith ran for another score for the Hornets.

Aaron Ellis tossed a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Ruffin in the third quarter for St. Francis. Ellis was 19-of-32 passing for 165 yards. The Fighting Saints began their 33rd season, and it was their first game played in California.

