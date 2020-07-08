Murphy's pinch-hit HR lifts Rockies over Giants 6-4

After a short rain delay, the San Francisco Giants fell to the Colorado Rockies 6-4.

DENVER — Daniel Murphy hit a two-run, pinch-homer during a five-run seventh inning to lead the Colorado Rockies over the San Francisco Giants 6-4. Trevor Story and Charlie Blackmon also homered for the Rockies to spoil Tyler Anderson's return to Coors Field.

Anderson was Colorado's opening day starter in 2019, but knee surgery in June ended his season after going 0-3 with an 11.76 ERA. The Giants picked him up off waivers in October, and Thursday was his second start in four games for them.