Could Shohei Ohtani get traded to an NL West team?

Every team in baseball should want Ohtani, but could the two-way superstar stay out west?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Shohei Ohtani is the best player in baseball, and every team wishes they could have him. And there are logistics involved. Will the Angels trade him? Which team would want to empty their farm system–which would probably have to happen—for two months of Shohei Ohtani? And where will he land? American League or National League?

Ohtani leads baseball in home runs (35), triples (7), slugging (.680), OPS (1.072), OPS+ (186), and total bases (246). And he’s not too shabby in the pitching department, either. He’s 7-5 with a 3.50 ERA in 18 starts.

Javier Reyes of Locked On Padres and Millard Thomas of Locked On Diamondbacks discussed this on a special crossover between the two shows on Wednesday.

Before getting into the discussion, Angels owner Arte Moreno said on Tuesday that he wouldn’t consider trading Shohei Ohtani to the Los Angeles Dodgers, which was one of the teams people around baseball, mainly fans, were thinking Ohtani could land.

But what about the other NL West teams?

Thomas went through the teams and thought his Diamondbacks had the pieces to get Ohtani in a trade but didn’t think Ohtani would want to sign there long-term.

“A team like the Padres (could do it)," Thomas continued. "AJ Preller is always super aggressive. Or a team like the Giants who are always missing that one superstar.” Getting someone like Ohtani would make up for missing out on both Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge last offseason, and in a big way.

Thomas asked Reyes if he thought Ohtani could get traded to an NL West team. Reyes mentioned the Padres and AJ Preller, who said they wouldn’t go after a superstar at the deadline. Reyes agreed with Thomas about the Giants and how they’re “swinging for a big fish.”

They came to the same conclusion. It might be difficult for any team to go all-in on a guy who might not sign with them this offseason and go elsewhere. But, if Ohtani joins one of the NL West teams and helps lead them to a championship, the chances of him signing would be greater.

There’s a lot of risk regarding this kind of move. Again, it would take a lot to get Shohei Ohtani in a trade, and would it be worth blowing up your farm system for a guy who will only stick around until October?

The following two and a half weeks will be interesting. And who knows? Ohtani might remain an Angel for the rest of 2023.