After the Portland Trailblazers defeated the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 on Sunday night, it set the stage for a historic Western Conference Finals - also known as the Curry Brothers' showdown.

Steph Curry and the Warriors will be heading to their 5th straight Western Conference Finals, to face the Blazers, a team with Steph's younger brother Seth Curry.

The brothers will become the first siblings to face each other in an NBA Conference Finals in league history.

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018, file photo, Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, left, and his brother, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, exchange jerseys after an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore.

Needless to say, these brothers have encountered totally different journeys to get to this point.

Seth Curry definitely had a difficult journey to reach the NBA. Curry went undrafted in 2013. Shorty after, he signed a non-guaranteed contract with the Warriors, but he was waived after appearing in just six preseason games.

He spent the next few years establishing himself as a D-League All-Star before signing with the Sacramento Kings. He spent one season with the Kings before playing with the Dallas Mavericks for two years. Now, he's in the midst of a two-year contract with the Blazers.

Steph Curry, on the other hand, had a smoother path in the NBA. Originally drafted 7th overall back in 2009, it didn't long long for Steph to establish himself as one of the greatest shooters of all time. He has gone on to win three NBA Championships and two Most Valuable Player awards.

In head to head meetings, Steph also has the upper hand. He's 7-2 all time against his younger brother.

This provides a wonderful problem for the Curry parents, because they just have to figure out which team to cheer for.

The good news is that there will be a happy ending for the Curry family regardless of the outcome of the series, because at least one brother is guaranteed a spot in the NBA Finals.

Game 1 is Tuesday night at 6:00pm.

