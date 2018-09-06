Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant combine for 57 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to an NBA Finals sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 108-85 blowout win on Friday night giving the Warriors their third title in four years.

Curry dropped 20 points at halftime and finished with 37 (7-15 3PT), six rebounds and four assists, while Durant notched a triple-double performance scoring 20 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

LeBron James finished with an underwhelming 23 points, seven rebounds and eight assists in Game 4. Kevin Love added in 13 points and nine rebounds, while J.R. Smith and Rodney Hood scored 10 each.

James' Herculean effort was not enough despite averaging 34 pts, 8.5 rebs and 10 asts for the series.

Here's a quick recap of the series:

Game 1, which will officially be known as the 'J.R. Smith blunder', was the most exciting and demoralizing game of this series with the Warriors outlasting the Cavaliers in a 124-114 overtime win.

Despite James' dominating 51-point performance, the end of regulation stunned the world. George Hill missed one of two free throws with 4.7 seconds left and when Smith recovered the rebound under the basket, he dribbled toward halfcourt running the clock out.

We won't dwell on this mistake because you've probably seen the memes of James' reaction all over social media. I think that says it all.

However, Game 2 was a different story as Curry heated up. He set an NBA Finals record hitting nine 3-pointers, including this ridiculous shot over Love, on his way to 33 points in a convincing 122-103 blowout victory.

Game 3 was deja vu for Cavaliers fans as it belonged to Kevin Durant, once again. Durant scored 43 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists while draining a long 3-point dagger in the final minute from a similar spot as last year's NBA Finals.

“I don’t think anybody in the world can hit those but him (@KDTrey5)...” #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/lVBJQBcRud — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2018

His performance led to a 110-102 win in Game 3.

