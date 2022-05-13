x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Curry, Thompson send Warriors into Western Conference finals

Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96
Credit: AP
Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) celebrates after making a 3-point basket against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball Western Conference playoff semifinal in San Francisco, Friday, May 13, 2022. The Warriors won 110-96, advancing to the conference finals. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Klay Thompson knocked down eight 3-pointers on the way to 30 points, Stephen Curry scored 29 with six 3s, and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals by beating the Memphis Grizzlies 110-96 in Game 6. 

Curry found his shooting touch late and made two straight baskets late in the third for a 78-77 lead entering the final 12 minutes, while Draymond Green contributed 14 points, 16 rebounds and eight assists. Andrew Wiggins scored 10 of his 18 points in the fourth with a pair of timely 3s.

More Videos

In Other News

Anthony Williams friends and family trying to get police report on death