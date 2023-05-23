Davis Little League 1st league in the nation to debut live streaming tech

DLL teams up with GameChanger Pixellot DLL to have multi-camera streaming combined with automated highlights for each player

DAVIS, Calif. — For most parents when it comes to their kids participating in sports, they will stop at nothing to make sure they are there to support them. And thanks to some innovative technology introduced by Davis Little League, parents never have to worry about missing a single play.

Thanks to a partnership between GameChanger and Pixellot, Davis Little League (DLL) is the first Little League in the country to have multi-camera streaming combined with automated highlights for each player.

"We formed a partnership with them (GameChanger) in order to bring our automated technology to their client base," said David Shapiro, president of North America for Pixellot and board member at Davis Little League. "The first Little League we decided to try that was Davis Little League."

It's safe to say the pilot program has been successful.

"The feedback has been amazing," said David Nicholson, president of Davis Little League. "My parents live in Southern California. They watch every game. The cameras have this super cool AI ability."

With these high quality cameras in both centerfield and home plate, it gives the viewer an opportunity to see everything. For parents, this is a dream come true.

"My son pitches and there's one camera angle that's right behind the home plate umpire, and you can see the kids' facial expressions when they're pitching," said Sara Stewart, a parent. "What a great experience for someone who can't be at a game this is. It's really special."

Only family members and friends are able to watch the livestream of all games for free. They get a push notification when the livestream starts.

This week begins the championship week for Davis Little League.

