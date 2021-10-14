x
Dodgers switch starting pitcher for deciding Game 5

The Dodgers and Giants face off in the deciding game of their NL Division Series.

SAN FRANCISCO — Julio Urías won't start after all for the Dodgers in the deciding Game 5 of their NL Division Series against the Giants, giving Los Angeles a left-hander out of the bullpen who has been tough on lefty hitters. 

Right-hander Corey Knebel will open the game for the defending World Series champions against the Giants. Knebel was expected to be used anyway, so Dodgers manager Dave Roberts just made a strategic decision to change when the righty pitched.

For the full AP story, click HERE.

