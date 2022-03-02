Florida's Erin Jackson wins gold medal in 500m speed skating

The former inline skate turned speed skater is the first American woman to win a gold medal in the event in more than two decades.

BEIJING, China — Erin Jackson of Ocala has won the gold medal in the women's 500m speed skating event at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The former inline skate turned speed skater is the first American woman to win a gold medal in the event in more than two decades. She is also the first Black woman to win a medal in speed skating at the Olympics.

Jackson, who was in the second-to-last group to skate, blazed through the track with a time of 37.04.

Japan's Miho Takagi and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Golicova won the silver and bronze medals respectively.