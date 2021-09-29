Slow starts won't lead to quick change at QB for 49ers

Shanahan says the issues have been team-wide and not related to Garoppolo's play.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The solution for the San Francisco 49ers' slow starts on offense won’t be a quick change at quarterback.

Coach Kyle Shanahan says that getting rookie Trey Lance in for more plays in place of starter Jimmy Garoppolo won’t help change the pattern or early game struggles for the Niners.

Shanahan says the issues have been team-wide and not related to Garoppolo's play. The Niners have scored just once in the opening quarter all season on a pass from Lance to Trent Sherfield in the opener against Detroit.

In their recent matchup with the Greenbay Packers, the team left Aaron Rodgers with a little too much time for a gut-crushing comeback.

