GREEN BAY, Wis. — During week 14 of the NFL season, player will showcase the causes near and dear to their hearts by wearing special cleats.

My Cause My Cleats allows players in the NFL to wear cleats representing hundreds of charitable organizations that focus on causes from youth wellness to sex trafficking prevention and support for single parents. This year Aaron Rodgers, quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, will represent where he grew up by wearing cleats to raise funds for the Camp Fire.

Rodgers established his NorCal Fire Recovery Fund soon after the Camp Fire. Since December, his fund has given well over $500,000 to schools, athletics, and other organizations affected by the Camp Fire. He partnered with Dominic Ciambrone, also known as the Shoe Surgeon on Instagram, to create the custom cleats. In a post on Instagram, Rodgers said, "Really excited to be wearing these cleats designed by @theshoesurgeon for #mycausemycleats which continues to bring awareness to the areas affected by the #CampFire."

The Packers square off against the Washington Redskins on Sunday.

With the My Cause My Cleats campaign, players wear cleats then auction them off to raise money for the charity of choice. The NFL said 100% of those funds go towards charity. The Shoe Surgeon also partnered with Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott on his cleats.

More than 900 players plan to wear their custom cleats on the field. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press this is a way for players to demonstrate their commitment to helping their communities.

“Our players are passionate supporters of many charitable causes and serve as changemakers in their communities," Goodell said in a press release. "We are excited to build upon last year's success and work with our players to expand this unique platform that enables them to raise awareness for causes they support.”

