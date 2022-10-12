The Gonzaga High School alum and University of Southern California star won college football's top award.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Twenty-year-old Caleb Williams is now a Heisman Trophy winner! The Gonzaga College High School alum, turned University of Southern California quarterback, has taken college football by storm.

Ranked number one nationally in passing touchdowns, and points per game, Williams was one of four finalists for the sport’s top honor. He beat out C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Stetson Bennett of the University of Georgia, and Max Duggan of TCU to win the Heisman Trophy. Earlier this week, we caught up with Williams' high school head coach, Randy Trivers. “It’s pretty awesome to think that our area has helped produce a Heisman Trophy candidate and possibly a Heisman Trophy winner,” says Randy Trivers.

Williams got his start at Gonzaga College High School in Washington D.C. A Prince George's County native, who lived in the District for high school, initially played college ball at the University of Oklahoma, but transferred to the University of Southern California, where he led the Trojans to an impressive 11-2 season.

“It’s amazing to see him do some of these things at the next level that he did regularly here, and doing them at the next level. It doesn’t completely surprise me because it’s what we came to know him to do while he was here,” said Trivers.

Williams became Gonzaga’s starting quarterback as a freshman, and Trivers says he was doing things freshmen don’t normally do.

“The way that the ball comes from his hand and arrives at another person’s hand, it arrives with an accuracy that is really, really special,” said Trivers.

“He’s blessed with talent for sure – the Chosen One, the Jedi – he’s blessed,” added Trivers.

Trivers has many great memories of Williams playing at Gonzaga, but perhaps none greater than the 2018 WCAC championship game against Dematha Catholic.

“With four seconds left, he threw the Hail Mary of Hail Marys and John Marshall caught the ball." Trivers has photos of that Hail Mary moment hanging in his office as a happy reminder.

🦅🏈| Congrats to Caleb Williams '21 (@CALEBcsw) on being named a finalist for the Heisman!



Eye Street is proud and we are rooting for you!#HE13MAN #PurpleisForever #AMDG



📸cred: Brian Cooney '19 pic.twitter.com/xZLG5Ex2x0 — GonzagaCHS Sports (@GonzagaSports) December 6, 2022

Trivers compares Williams's talent and style of play to that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, and to NFL Hall of Fame quarterback, Steve Young.

“To even think about comparing a young man of his age to people like that, is pretty amazing and you just hope that he’s able to stay healthy in mind, body, and spirit, so he can continue to do these great things," said Trivers. "It's pretty darn special to know this was somebody that I shared time with, and real meaningful moment with. He's the type of person who is just a real good, genuine guy, and you feel good for him and his family, a great family."

The 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists are quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State & Caleb Williams of USC! The 2022 Heisman winner will be announced during the Heisman Trophy Ceremony Presented by Nissan on Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/MBEW2XS4Ow — The Heisman Trophy (@HeismanTrophy) December 6, 2022