Football season postponed for UC Davis, Sacramento State

NCAA Big Sky conference opted to postpone its coming season until Spring 2021.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The NCAA Big Sky football conference announced Aug. 7 the fall 2020 football season would be postponed to spring 2021. The conference's Presidents' Council convened Thursday and voted to move forward with the decision to delay.

California State University, Sacramento's and the University of California, Davis' football teams are both in the Big Sky Conference.

Sacramento State's Director of Athletics Mark Orr and UC Davis' Director of Athletics Kevin Blue both said they support the council's decision to delay.

"We support the decision of the Big Sky Conference presidents to not play football in the fall," Orr said. "We will share details of the spring season as they become available and look forward to the day that our players, coaches, staff and fans can return to the field."

Chair of the Big Sky Presidents' Council, Andy Feinstein, said the health and safety of students is the conference's top priority and guided the decision-making process to postpone.

"We recognize just how meaningful these opportunities are to the student-athletes, coaches, and staff throughout our conference and empathize that they won't be able to compete this fall for a Big Sky championship," Feinstein said. "We are eager to provide our football programs with that opportunity in the spring when it's hopefully safer to be able to do so."

Non-conference play for the conference's football programs is still pending further review. Schools in the conference will be able to continue the permissible athletics activities should they abide by the NCAA legislation, campus policies, and public health orders from state and local governments.

Other sports in the Big Sky conference that compete in the fall will continue to be reviewed with a final determination made at a later date.

The Big Sky has begun exploring modified versions of a conference football schedule to be played in the spring and supports the NCAA shifting the championship to the spring.

► FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

► Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter