Nick Bosa named NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks with 51 total tackles and 19 tackles-for-loss.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa picked up another award Thursday night as he was named the AP's Defensive Player of the Year.

Bosa led the NFL with 18.5 sacks with 51 total tackles and 19 tackles-for-loss.

The former Ohio State Buckeye wrapped up his fourth season in the league after he was drafted 2nd overall by the 49ers in the 2019 draft.

The three-time Pro Bowler was also the recipient of the Deacon Jones Award for leading the league in sacks.

This is Bosa's second of the award in the NFL. Following his first year in the league, Bosa was named the AP's Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons finished second with 101 points, far behind Bosa’s 237. Parsons didn’t get a first-place vote but had 30 second-place votes and 11 for third.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones came in third with 56 points. Jones had one first-place vote.

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick got two first-place votes but ended up in fourth place.

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams earned the other first-place vote.

Bosa is due for a hefty pay raise this offseason. He’s set to play on his fifth-year option worth nearly $18 million for 2023 but it’s likely he’ll get an extension that could be worth more than $30 million a year.

Earlier Thursday evening, DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.