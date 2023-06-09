Remembering former NFL wide receiver and Buffalo native Mike Williams

The former Bills and Bucs wide receiver suffered serious injuries in a construction accident.

TAMPA, Fla. — A tragic accident in Florida has many people reflecting on the life of retired NFL player and Buffalo native Mike Williams.

Wednesday night, sources tell Channel 2's Claudine Ewing that Williams is on life support but will officially be taken off the machine on Thursday. According to the source, he was supposed to be off life support Tuesday but family members wanted to wait a day.

Williams, 36, played high school football at Riverside before a collegiate career at Syracuse University. Tampa Bay drafted him in the fourth round in 2010. He played four seasons with the Bucs before finishing his career with the Bills in 2014.

