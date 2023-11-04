Former Sacramento King DeMarcus Cousins joins Guaynabo Mets in Puerto Rican league

The team says the 32-year-old "still has what it takes to play in the NBA", but "is taking his talents to basketball-crazy Puerto Rico."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Former NBA All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins joined the Guaynabo Mets of Puerto Rico's professional basketball league on Tuesday.

The Guaynabo Mets said in a statement that the 32-year-old free agent Cousins "still has what it takes to play in the NBA", but "is taking his talents to basketball-crazy Puerto Rico." Details on the contract weren't immediately available.

"DeMarcus is one of the best basketball players of his generation, and from a talent standpoint, he will be one of the best to ever play" in the Puerto Rican league, Mets co-owner Marc Grossman said. "His ability to shoot and stretch the floor should be a great fit."

Cousins was the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NBA draft. He most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021-22 season. Cousins also had stints with the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Cousins, who played college basketball at Kentucky, averaged 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game during his NBA career.

Puerto Rico's league, named Baloncesto Superior Nacional, has brought several former NBA players in recent years.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

WATCH ALSO: