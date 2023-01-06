Valley native Gabe Vincent signs with Lakers

St. Mary's High School grad Gabe Vincent will leave the Heat after a season that ended in a loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

LOS ANGELES — Modesto native and St. Mary's High School graduate Gabe Vincent is headed to Los Angeles, the Associated Press reports.

Vincent agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal to join the Los Angeles Lakers Friday. The agreement comes after the 27-year-old Miami Heat point guard played a prominent role in his now-former team's 2023 trip to the NBA Finals where they fell to the Denver Nuggets.

Vincent, who played for the G-League Stockton Kings after graduating from UC Santa Barbara, averaged 9.4 points per game last season and had five 20-point games in the postseason, according to ESPN.

At his alma mater St. Mary's High School in Stockton, Vincent's old jersey is framed and hangs in the school's main gym.

What a great story for @SMHSRAMS alum Gabe Vincent. Despite being undrafted, the Modesto native continued working hard toward his goals. Now he just agreed to a $33 million deal with the Lakers. https://t.co/JbggAQKDLC — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) June 30, 2023