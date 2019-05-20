PORTLAND, Ore. — The Golden State Warriors are one win away from punching their ticket to the NBA Finals for the fifth consecutive season. The two-time defending NBA Champions have been in control throughout their Western Conference Finals series against the Portland Trail Blazers and can complete the sweep with a win in Game 4 tonight.

The Warriors have been playing this Western Conference Finals series without Kevin Durant (calf) and Demarcus Cousins (quad) but they have now listed Andre Iguodala as questionable (calf) for Game 4 after sustaining an injury during Game 3 in Portland.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard revealed on Sunday that he has been playing with separated ribs after sustaining an injury during Game 2 in Oakland. The Blazers have no new injuries to report ahead of this elimination game.

Should the Trail Blazers stave off elimination, Game 5 would be in Oakland on Wednesday.

Want more NBA Playoffs coverage? Check out the NBA Playoffs playlist on the ABC10 YouTube Channel. Join in the Sacramento Kings conversation with ABC10's Lina Washington and Sean Cunningham every Wednesday at 3 p.m. on Facebook Live and YouTube Live.

Follow the conversation with Lina Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can e-mail Lina at LWashington@abc10.com.