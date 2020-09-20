Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

DeChambeau, who was born in Modesto and grew up in Clovis, closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff to claim his first U.S. Open title

MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) - Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open his own way.

Whether he's a mad scientist for his approach to the game or a revolutionary in golf, he quieted skeptics with a powerful victory.

On a Winged Foot course so tough that no one else broke par, DeChambeau, who was born in Modesto and grew up in Clovis, closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.