Bryson DeChambeau blasts way to U.S. Open title

DeChambeau, who was born in Modesto and grew up in Clovis, closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff to claim his first U.S. Open title
MAMARONECK, N.Y. (AP) - Bryson DeChambeau won the U.S. Open his own way. 

Whether he's a mad scientist for his approach to the game or a revolutionary in golf, he quieted skeptics with a powerful victory. 

On a Winged Foot course so tough that no one else broke par, DeChambeau, who was born in Modesto and grew up in Clovis, closed with a 3-under 67 for a six-shot victory over Matthew Wolff.

DeChambeau has been one of the biggest stories since golf returned from the COVID-19 pandemic. He added 40 pounds of mass so he could swing faster and harder.  He had the lowest score of six U.S. Opens at Winged Foot.